Rajasthan Cabinet approves Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate, industrial park policy

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of key economic and industrial decisions, including the formation of a Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate and a new industrial park promotion policy aimed at boosting investment and employment in the state.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said the Cabinet decided to abolish the existing State Revenue Intelligence Directorate and constitute a Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate to strengthen action against economic crimes and ensure financial discipline.

He said the new directorate will investigate real estate fraud, financial crimes related to banks, insurance companies, NBFCs and the share market, multi-level marketing scams, fake insolvency cases, fraudulent placement agencies and forged documents for jobs and admissions.

It will also act against illegal encroachments and sale of government land, stamp and registration irregularities, shell companies and cooperative scams, he said.

The directorate will analyse inputs from commercial taxes, excise, transport, registration and mining departments to check revenue leakages and curb tax evasion, enabling integrated action on economic offences and revenue-related violations, he added.

In a major push to industrial development, the Cabinet approved the Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy, 2026. Under the policy, private industrial parks will be developed under four models with a minimum area of 50 acres and at least 10 industrial units mandatory in each park.

The state government will provide 20 per cent capital subsidy for common infrastructure development. The subsidy will be capped at Rs 20 crore for parks up to 100 acres, Rs 30 crore for parks between 100 and 250 acres, and Rs 40 crore for parks above 250 acres. A 50 per cent reimbursement of expenditure on Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), subject to a maximum of Rs 12.5 crore per park, has also been approved.

The Cabinet also cleared the allotment of 53 hectares of land in Neemkathana to Growth Industrial Minerals Pvt Ltd for setting up a beneficiation and pellet plant with an investment of around Rs 500 crore.

The project is expected to generate direct employment for about 565 persons and strengthen the state's steel value chain.

Further, a revised financial model for the proposed Rajasthan Mandapam and Global Capability Centre project in Jaipur was approved. The project cost has been revised to approximately Rs 5,815 crore, with estimated revenue of Rs 5,825 crore. The project will now be executed on a self-financed model with a potential net gain of about Rs 10 crore and no financial burden on the state government. PTI AG MR