Rajasthan Cabinet approves vehicle scrapping policy to phase out polluting vehicles

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday approved several important decisions on environmental protection, sustainable development, governance, industry, education and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma approved the Rajasthan Vehicle Scrapping Policy-2025 to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in a scientific, safe and environment-friendly manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa told reporters that the policy will promote establishment of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities in the state. Scrapping will be fully transparent, digital and traceable through integration with the Vahan portal, he said.

Vehicles over 15 years old, those without fitness or registration, accident-damaged, scrap bought in auction or voluntarily surrendered can be scrapped. Owners will get Certificate of Deposit and Certificate of Vehicle Scrapping, uploaded digitally on the portal. Certificate holders can avail up to 50 per cent (maximum Rs 1 lakh) exemption in motor vehicle tax on purchase of new vehicle.

The Cabinet also approved Rajasthan AI ML Policy-2026 to make the state a centre for investment and innovation in AI.

"It aims to make public service delivery faster, transparent and citizen-centric through ethical and safe use of AI," he said.

A Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence will be set up.

"Departments will identify AI use cases and appoint nodal officers. AI education will be promoted in schools, ITIs, polytechnics and colleges. Training programmes will be run for youth, teachers and government staff. Industries, MSMEs and startups will get top-up incentives under RIPS and other policies," he said.

The Cabinet approved Green Credit Voucher Initiative-2025 to encourage urban local bodies and investors in green projects.

Parliamentary affairs minister Jogaram Patel said that the revised cost of Rajasthan Refinery Project at Pachpadra was approved at Rs 79,459 crore, an increase of Rs 6,522 crore.

He said that the state's equity share remains 26 per cent.

The refinery is likely to be inaugurated in January. PTI SDA MR