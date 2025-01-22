Rajasthan chief minister renames state's river linking project as Ramjal Setu Link Project

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday renamed the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project in the state as Ramjal Setu Link Project.

On December 17, water from Parvati, Kali Sindh and Chambal rivers was poured into the Ram Setu Jal Sankalp Kalash by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma also released the poster of the Ramjal Setu Link Project at his residence on Wednesday.

In a statement, the chief minister said that on this day last year, after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Shri Ram was shifted in the grand temple at the birthplace in Ayodhya. Lord Shri Ram connected one end to the other by building a bridge over the sea for the victory of truth. Taking inspiration from him, this ambitious project of connecting rivers has been brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh prosperous.

Realising the dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to link rivers, on completion of Ram Setu Jal Project, 40 per cent of the population of the state will be able to get water for drinking and irrigation.

In this link project, surplus rainwater of Chambal and its tributaries Kunnu, Kool, Parvati, Kalisindh and Mej will be sent to Banas, Morel, Banganga, Ruparel, Parvatani, Gambhir river basins. A total of 4,102 million cubic meters of water will be available in this project including 522 MCM recycled water.

This project will ensure availability of drinking water in 17 districts of Rajasthan till 2054. In this, along with the availability of accessible drinking water to about 3.25 crore people, about 2.5 lakh hectares of new area will be irrigated and about 1.5 lakh hectares of area will have additional water for irrigation.

Also, water will be available for the development of industries to be established in these districts, he said. PTI AG HVA