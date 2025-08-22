Rajasthan CM asks officials to ensure timely availability of fertilisers during kharif season

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday directed officials to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers across all districts for the ongoing kharif season so that farmers do not face any difficulty.

Reviewing the district-wise allocation, supply and current availability of fertilisers for Kharif 2025 in a meeting here, Sharma said that the state has received good rainfall this year, raising hopes of a bumper harvest.

"The state government is committed to the prosperity and well-being of farmers by providing them with quality fertilisers, seeds and nutrients," the CM said, according to an official statement.

He instructed that farmers should be regularly updated about fertiliser availability in their respective districts. He also stressed the need to create awareness among cultivators on the balanced use of fertilisers, and encouraged them to adopt vermi-compost and organic manures.

The meeting was informed that during 2025-26, the Agriculture Department has taken strict action against illegal fertilisers, unauthorised storage and substandard samples, the statement said.

Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, along with senior officials of agriculture, cooperation and allied departments, attended the review meeting. PTI AG HVA