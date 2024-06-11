Rajasthan CM asks officials to ensure timely implementation of power-related pacts to streamline electricity supply

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday asked the energy department officials to ensure timely implementation of all the agreements signed with central government enterprises and other entities to provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

For strengthening power supply in the state, the agreements signed with various power corporations and central undertakings should be completed on time so that the general public can get smooth and uninterrupted power supply, the chief minister said.

Through several pacts and power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed recently between the Rajasthan government and central government undertakings, power projects of more than 31,825 MW capacity will be established in the state with an investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore.

The chief minister held a review meeting with the state energy department officials and directed them to monitor these projects on a daily basis.

Also, he said, there should be wide publicity of government schemes so that the general public, farmers and entrepreneurs can get the maximum benefits.

He said that in view of the state's geographical condition, the demand for electricity has been much more than the availability for the past several months. But with the recent agreements, the state government will be able to meet the electricity demand and Rajasthan will come under the category of states having surplus power.

The chief minister asked the officials to establish coordination with the central undertakings and be prepared to streamline the power supply to farmers during the coming rabi season.

In view of the upcoming rabi crop season, the department should keep its preparations complete so that farmers can get smooth power supply for irrigation, Sharma said.

The chief minister further said that his government is committed to provide electricity supply to farmers for irrigation and this goal can be achieved through PM Kusum Yojana.

He said that through this scheme, not only solar pumps will be installed for irrigation but employment will also be generated at local levels.

Each district collector should hold a meeting with the representatives of banks for financial assistance to the farmers in installing solar pumps, he said.

So far, about 3.63 lakh farmers have got the benefit of the scheme.

The chief minister said that the officials should make an action plan keeping in mind the demand of the next 10 years so that future demand can be included in the current projects.

He also issued guidelines for the installation of solar plants on the rooftop of government office premises.