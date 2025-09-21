Rajasthan CM asks officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for irrigation of rabi crops

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday asked officials of the energy department to ensure uninterrupted and adequate power supply for farmers during the upcoming rabi season.

Chairing a review meeting of the energy department at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma directed officials to complete timely maintenance of power generation units so as to prevent shutdowns between October and February.

He said extra power should be procured if required to meet peak demand in order to ensure that irrigation of rabi crop is not disrupted.

Sharma also instructed officials to enhance battery storage capacity and accelerate solar projects under PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum schemes, enabling farmers and domestic consumers to become energy providers.

He said the state has significant potential in renewable energy and urged full utilisation to strengthen supply and boost income opportunities.

Officials informed the CM that 92 grid sub-stations were created this fiscal, and transformer capacity was increased by 576.35 MVA, taking the total addition to 949.30 MVA. Procurement of transformers, conductors, and cables for maintenance is underway.

Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar and senior officials of the energy department attended the meeting.