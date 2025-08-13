Rajasthan CM directs power dept to raise generation for meeting future energy demand

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday directed the energy department to increase electricity generation to meet future demand and ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers.

Chairing a review meeting on the 2025-26 budget announcements for the energy department, Sharma said the state is progressing rapidly in the power sector and aims to provide daytime electricity to farmers by 2027.

He instructed officials to ensure smooth supply during peak demand in the upcoming Rabi season and to strengthen the transmission network.

The chief minister reviewed the progress made in PM Surya Ghar scheme and other renewable energy projects and called for steps to increase revenue, curb transmission and distribution losses, and prevent power theft, a release said.

Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and senior officials attended the meeting.