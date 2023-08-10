Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces abolition of fuel surcharge for electricity consumers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced the abolition of fuel surcharge for electricity consumers in the state.

Advertisment

"I announce the abolition of fuel charge for all consumers of the state. This will put an extra burden of Rs 2,500 crore which will be borne by the state government," he said.

Gehlot said that the state government will give Rs 2,500 crore to power distribution companies.

He said that it was public demand and whether it is agriculture or domestic consumer, there will be no fuel surcharge.

Further, the chief minister announced the launch of the 'Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme' at Birla Auditorium here.