Rajasthan CM pitches for national project status for ERCP

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) People of East Rajasthan should put pressure on the central government to grant national project status to the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Describing the project as very important for Eastern Rajasthan, Gehlot said its implementation will lead to all-round development there. The ERCP will provide a permanent solution to the irrigation and drinking water problems of residents of 13 districts, Gehlot said at an event at his official residence.

The state government has been demanding national project status for the ERCP, Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan government will complete the project at its own expense if the Centre does not grant the status, he said, adding that the state government has sanctioned Rs 14,000 crore for ERCP.

Advertisment

He said that the people of the districts of Eastern Rajasthan should unite and put pressure on the Centre to meet their demand.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan has become a leading state of the country due to its all-round development. Many schemes and decisions of the state are examples for other states, he added.

The chief minister also demanded that the central government implement the guarantee of social security uniformly in the country by making a law.

He said the state government has provided relief to the people from inflation through its decisions. PTI AG TRB TRB