Rajasthan CM transfers over Rs 700 cr to 70 lakh farmers

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma transferred over Rs 700 crore to more than 70 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at an event in Ajmer on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Sharma said his government is committed to the welfare of farmers and cattle rearers and that the state can develop only with the prosperity of the farmer.

Sharma transferred over Rs 700 crore to more than 70 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi during the state-level farmers' meeting in Ajmer. Besides, an assistance amount of Rs 200 crore was transferred into the accounts of 3,25,000 cattle rearers.

The meeting was a part of a series of events to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

"The farmer is the true son of mother earth. The dream of a developed Rajasthan will come true only when the farmer is prosperous and happy. Our government is working with determination for the welfare of farmers and cattle rearers," he said.

"Our government has set a target of providing electricity to farmers during the day by 2027... the state government has taken many decisions in the interest of the farmers in the last one year," he said.

Sharma said that during the recently held 'Rising Rajasthan Summit', more than 2,500 agreements were signed for investment of Rs 58,000 crore in the agriculture sector.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the state government is working with the commitment for the welfare of farmers in the state. He said the farmers should adopt new technology in farming with the changing times.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also spoke during the meeting. PTI SDA TRB