Rajasthan CM urges local entrepreneurs to help attract investment in state

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Describing local entrepreneurs as brand ambassadors of 'Rising Rajasthan', Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that they should contact the non-resident Rajasthani industrialists and invite them to invest in the state.

Sharma was interacting with the representatives of local industrial and business organizations regarding the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that local entrepreneurs and businessmen are the brand ambassadors of 'Rising Rajasthan'. They should contact the non-resident Rajasthani industrialists working in many states of the country and invite them to invest in the state, so that they can show their industrial skills in their motherland.

He said that the wide network of local entrepreneurs and their organizations can play an important role in the success of the upcoming conference.

Using this network, these organizations should organize non-resident Rajasthani conferences through their branches in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and attract them to invest.