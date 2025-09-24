Rajasthan CM urges traders, shopkeepers to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday urged traders and shopkeepers to pass on the full benefit of the GST rate cuts to consumers.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GST Council has simplified the tax slabs and reduced rates.

"To ensure that the maximum benefit of this reduction reaches the people of the state, the Rajasthan government is organising a 'GST Savings Utsav' from September 22 to 29," he said in a video message.

Sharma said the Prime Minister had announced the GST reforms on the Independence Day. From September 22, two-tier GST rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent have come into effect across the country.

"This move has significantly reduced the prices of essential goods. The simplified GST structure will benefit all sections of society, including the poor, farmers, middle class, traders and the industrial sector," he said.

The chief minister also urged the public to embrace indigenous products in line with the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. He called on people to buy Indian-made goods and products during the Navratri and festival season, which would encourage local artisans and entrepreneurs.