Rajasthan emerges as promising region in consumer electronics category on Amazon

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Rajasthan has emerged as one of the most promising regions for the consumer electronics category on Amazon.in, a company official said.

"Amazon.in has reported a response from consumers in Jaipur and Rajasthan across the Consumer Electronics category during the festive season. Notably, the smartphone segment has experienced robust double-digit growth, with new smartphone buyers growing by 60 per cent, positioning Jaipur as one of the top-performing regions," Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said.

"As one of the biggest markets for music, Jaipur has also witnessed a growth of 25 per cent year-on-year for the consumer electronics segment. In addition, laptops and tablets surged by 25 per cent, while large-screen TVs saw a remarkable growth of over 50 per cent," he said in a release here.

Basu said that Rajasthan customers have shown a preference for smartphones priced above Rs 20,000, while Jaipur has gravitated towards mid-range phones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range.

Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India, said, "We're excited to celebrate the festive season with our customers in the pink city, one of the top-performing regions for the Consumer Electronics category".

"Jaipur is an important market and plays a significant role in driving the platform's growth," he said.

Basu informed that the online marketplace has almost 92 service partners along with 2 fulfilment centres and over 1,25,000 sellers in the state.