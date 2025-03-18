Rajasthan farmers can register to sell gram, mustard at MSP from April 1

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Farmers in Rajasthan can register for selling gram and mustard crops at the minimum support price from April 1, and the procurement will begin on April 10, Minister of State for Cooperatives Gautam Kumar Dak said on Tuesday.

He said that the state government is always ready in the interest of the farmers and all preparations have been started for the purchase of mustard and gram at the MSP in the upcoming Rabi season 2025-26.

In a statement, he said that as per the targets set by the central government, it is proposed to purchase 13.89 lakh metric tonnes of mustard and 6.30 lakh metric tonnes of gram in the state.

He said that for the sale of mustard and gram at the support price, farmers will be able to register through e-Mitra from April 1. Whereas, the procurement will start from April 10.

The minister said that this year, along with the nodal agency NAFED, the procurement of pulses and oilseeds is to be done by NCCF in the state through Rajfed.

For this, 217 purchase centres each for mustard and gram procurement have been approved for NCCF and 288 centres for each of the two crops for NAFED. Thus, a total of 505 separate purchase centres have been approved for mustard and gram in the state, and the district-wise list has been released.

Dak said that NCCF will get the purchase done in 19 districts of Rajfed regional offices Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Kota and NAFED will get the purchase done in 21 districts of Rajfed regional offices Jaipur, Udaipur, Ganganagar and Bharatpur region.

He said that the central government has fixed the support price of mustard at Rs 5,950 per quintal and the price of gram at Rs 5,650 per quintal for the coming season. PTI AG HVA