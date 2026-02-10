Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari to present state Budget on Feb 11

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari will present the state Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year on February 11.

Diya Kumari will present her third consecutive Budget in the House at 11 am.

The Budget session of the state Assembly began here on January 28 with an inaugural address by Governor Haribhau Bagade.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the Budget to be presented by Diya Kumari would be inclusive and cover all sectors.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said the Budget would be in the interest of youth, farmers, women and all sections of society.

"This will be the third Budget of the Bhajanlal government which has been dedicated to overall development of the state. The Budget would be inclusive and will be of interest of youth, farmers, women and common people," he said. PTI SDA DR DR