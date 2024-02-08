Rajasthan FM proposes Rs 1,000 cr for schools, colleges, hospitals; recruitment to 70,000 posts

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Provision of Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals and administrative buildings in assembly constituencies, recruitment to fill 70,000 posts were among the key announcements by Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari, who presented the state's interim Budget on Thursday.

Advertisment

The other major announcement was Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a Rs 11,200 crore provision has been made.

Kumari said the former government ignored several assembly constituencies.

"The previous government did not approve any plan for many areas like Ladpura, Nasirabad, Siwana, Ahor, Dag, Malpura. Now, to ensure regional balance of development, Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for setting up and upgrading additional colleges, schools, hospitals, and administrative buildings," she said.

Advertisment

The minister said a Detailed Project Report to expand Jaipur Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari will be prepared in view of the problem of traffic congestion in Jaipur city.

Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan-2 will be started to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages in the next four years with a provision of Rs 11,200 crore and recruitment on 70,000 posts will be done, Kumari said.

A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July.

Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved.

It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimates. PTI SDA AG TRB