Rajasthan gets Centre's nod for 35 roads under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The central government has sanctioned 35 roads in Rajasthan under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Advertisment

The Union Rural Development Ministry issued approval in this regard on Friday.

According to the official statement issued here on Saturday, under the scheme (PMGSY), approval has been received to build 35 roads of 394.65 km length in the state at a cost of Rs 251.38 crore. Under this, 35 roads will be built in Didwana-Kuchaman, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur districts.

In the statement, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that this approval has been received due to the special efforts of the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. By building roads in rural areas, village-to-city connectivity will become better.

Under this, 15 roads will be built in Didwana-Kuchaman, three in Jhunjhunu and 17 in Nagaur. PTI AG MR