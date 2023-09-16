Rajasthan govt approves hydrogen policy

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft of 'Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy-2023' and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The state government has taken the decision keeping in mind clean energy production, future needs and climate change, according to a release.

'Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy-2023' is being brought to encourage investors and search for clean energy sources in the state. Chief Minister Gehlot has approved the policy draft. Notification will be issued soon by the Energy Department, the release said.

Under the policy, companies producing green energy will get various types of subsidies. Employment opportunities will also increase in the state.

Renewable energy sources are available in the state which is most favourable for green hydrogen production, the release said.

Under this policy, the state government will provide various facilities to encourage investors.

These include a 50 per cent exemption in transmission and distribution charges for 10 years for 500 kilotons per annum (KTPA) renewable energy plants installed on the state's transmission network, additional exemption on purchasing renewable energy from 'third parties' and 10 years in 'cross-subsidy surcharge'. PTI SDA NB MR