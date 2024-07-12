Rajasthan govt approves land allotment for industrial area in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved the allotment of land for setting up a new industrial area in Bhilwara district.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved a proposal to allot 99.72 hectare land to Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) for setting up a new industrial area in Bhilwara.

This land will be allotted under the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Industrial Area Allotment) Rules-1959. It is expected to accelerate industrial development in Bhilwara and create employment at the local level.