Govt committed to make state USD 350 billion economy by 2030: Diya Kumari

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with a focus on employment and water supply projects and announced major initiatives including the construction of nine greenfield expressways.

While presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the House on Wednesday, Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced recruitment for 1.25 lakh posts in government departments and state undertakings in the coming year.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has proved the trust expressed by the public was right by setting new records of development in the state in the first year of its tenure itself," she said in her Budget speech.

She further noted that "Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the GDP, indicating the development of the state, is estimated to increase to more than Rs 19,89,000 crore in the year 2025-26."

The Finance Minister said, "we are committed to create a USD 350 billion economy by the year 2030... We have increased capital expenditure by more than 40 per cent in a short period and have constructed more than 9,600 km of new roads and upgraded more than 13,000 km of roads."

She announced that as many as 2 lakh new houses will be provided with drinking water connections and on this initiative Rs 400 crore will be spent.

She said the state government will construct nine greenfield expressways at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

She said the state government has delivered 58 per cent of its promises made in the election manifesto and has fulfilled 73 per cent of the previous Budget announcements.

Diya Kumari started her Budget speech by presenting the state's income expenditure estimates for the year 2025-26.

Starting the Budget session, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the government will respond to issues raised by the Opposition after the Zero Hour on February 20.

It is pertinent to note that the Opposition Congress is demanding the government's response to the allegations of phone tapping leveled by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on January 31, with the address of Governor Haribhau Bagde.