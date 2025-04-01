Rajasthan govt hikes dearness allowance of its employees by 2%

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday approved a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance of the state government employees.

Pensioners will also get a 2 per cent increase in their dearness relief.

The move came a week after the central government increased DA and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners by 2 per cent.

Chief minister Sharma approved the proposal of the state's finance department on Tuesday.

Now, state employees and pensioners will get 55 per cent dearness allowance with effect from January 1, 2025.

The decision will benefit nearly 8 lakh employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners in the state.

Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees will also get the benefit of this hike.

The employees will be paid the increased dearness allowance with the salary of April 2025 payable in May 2025.

Arrears for three months from January 1 to March 31, 2025 will be deposited in the General Provident Fund account of the employees, according to a release.