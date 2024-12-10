Rajasthan govt keen to address key challenges in water, irrigation, power: CM

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is keen to address key challenges in water, irrigation, and power, vital not only for agriculture but also industries and tourism, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

He was speaking in a thematic session on agri-business, organised on the second day of the Rising Rajasthan Summit here. The session was titled 'Agri-Business Innovations: Moving up the Value Chain'.

In his address, Sharma said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajasthan government has focused on addressing key challenges in water, irrigation, and power, which are vital not only for agriculture but also for industries and tourism".

"In the near future, we will implement a comprehensive water management system to ensure reliable irrigation and a consistent supply of electricity to our farmers. Our commitment to making Rajasthan self-reliant in the power sector is unwavering," he added.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "Farming labour has become increasingly difficult to find, which is why we are placing a strong emphasis on mechanised farming to ensure efficiency and productivity. We are working tirelessly to make it easier for our farmers to access loans with minimal interest rates, enabling them to invest in modern agricultural tools and technologies".

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said, "Rajasthan is an agricultural state as well as among the top states in dairy products and animal husbandry. Under the able leadership in the state and Centre, the state is set to experience a new era of agriculture development". PTI AG BAL BAL