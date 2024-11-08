Rajasthan govt signs MoUs worth Rs 63,463 cr in mines and petroleum sector

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday signed MoUs worth Rs 63,463 crore in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Pre Summit in the Mines and Petroleum Department.

In the MoU ceremony organised in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, agreement letters were exchanged between Principal Secretary Mines T. Ravikant and Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal on behalf of the state government and representatives of the concerned institutions signing the MoUs.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister urged the investors to come forward with maximum investment proposals in the Rising Rajasthan Summit to be held on December 8, 9 and 10 and to become partners in the development journey of the state.

He said that a favourable environment for industrial investment has been created in the state, which will lead to the progress, economic development and employment opportunities of the state.

Discussing the recent visit to Japan and Korea, Sharma said that the representatives of Japan told that they are earning good profits in Rajasthan. Similarly, companies including Korean Stone Company of Korea have also shown interest in investing in Rajasthan.

"I request that the Indian and foreign companies working in Rajasthan should invest their profits for industrial development in the state itself so that new opportunities for investment and employment can be developed in the state," Sharma said.

The Chief Minister said that the state has abundant reserves of various minerals including gold, silver, lead, zinc, marble, and granite. Letter of Intent LOI has been issued to Uranium Corporation of India for mining uranium in Rohil of Sikar, whereas deposits of the rarest mineral Rare Earth Element have been found in Barmer, Jalore, Nagaur etc.

He said that by auctioning 32 major mineral blocks in the last seven months, Rajasthan has become the first in the country.

He said that the new mineral policy focuses on accelerating the exploration of minerals, timely allocation of mineral concessions, development of mining areas, streamlining the mineral gravel system, making the process easy and transparent, using the latest technology in the mining sector, as well as increasing industrial investment, employment and revenue in the mineral sector in the state.

Sharma said that the state is producing about 15 per cent of the country's total crude oil and 3.3 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, while discussing the abundant mineral wealth of Rajasthan, said that a roadmap is being prepared and progress is being made.

Principal Secretary Mines T Ravikant, said investment proposals worth more than Rs 1,41,184 crore have been signed in the mining and petroleum sector so far. Today, MoUs worth Rs 63,463 crores have been signed, whereas before this, MoUs worth Rs. 77,721 crores have been signed. PTI AG MR MR