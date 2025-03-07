Rajasthan govt to add special provisions to new Cooperative Act: Kharra

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will add special provisions to a new Cooperative Act to curb irregularities around housing societies, Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra said in the Assembly on Friday.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions asked by a member in this regard during the Question Hour.

He said the process of making a new Cooperative Act by the state government is underway. Special provisions will be made in this Act to curb irregularities around housing cooperative societies so that wrongdoing committed by private 'colonisers' can be stopped.

Kharra said that colonies developed in the private sector are built without approval from the local body. These do not even have essential facilities, due to which common people have to bear the loss.

He assured that in the new Cooperative Act, it will be mandatory to develop all the essential facilities in colonies developed by housing cooperative societies, and there will be provisions for strict action in case of violation of rules.

Housing cooperative societies are registered under the Cooperative Act. At present, there is no special provision in the rules to take action against the irregularities of registered housing cooperative societies, he added.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vasudev Devnani intervened in this regard and said that the problem of illegal colonies is of the entire state. Rules and guidelines should be fixed for them. Also, the general public should also be made aware.

Kharra assured the House that new guidelines would be worked out by the state government to ensure there are no irregularities in the colonies being developed under the jurisdiction of development authorities, urban bodies, municipal councils, municipalities etc, so that accountability of the responsible can be ensured. PTI AG BAL BAL