Rajasthan govt to give ad-hoc bonus to about 6 lakh state employees

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved giving ad-hoc bonuses to about six lakh employees as a Diwali gift.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved giving ad-hoc bonuses to the state employees as a Diwali gift, which will benefit about 6 lakh staff of the state government.

The additional financial burden of ad hoc bonuses will be around Rs 500 crore. Adhoc bonus will also be payable to Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees, the statement said. PTI AG BAL BAL