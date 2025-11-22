Rajasthan govt to make all mining-related processes entirely paperless from Dec 15: Official

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is set to make all mining-related processes entirely paperless from December 15, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Mines, Geology and Petroleum Department will discontinue all offline work on mining modules, and officials will be required to operate exclusively through online systems. Monitoring of compliance will begin from December 1, Principal Secretary (Mines) T Ravikant said, while addressing an orientation workshop for officials from Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner zones.

Ravikant said the department has developed two mobile applications and 14 online modules covering functions such as e-Ravanna, e-payment, contractor registration, mining plans, liabilities, no-dues certificates, demand generation and inspection.

"Despite having these digital systems, much of the work was still happening offline. From December 15, offline processing will be strictly prohibited," he said.

He added that mandatory online operations will bring transparency, reduce delays, eliminate unnecessary office visits, and ease pressure on field officers.

"The modules are simple to use. Officers must take the lead in adopting online services," he said.

Mines Director Mahaveer Prasad Meena said orientation sessions are being held in Jaipur and Udaipur for officials across all zones, and full digital implementation will be ensured by mid-December.

Around 90 officials participated in the Jaipur workshop, the department said. PTI AG DRR