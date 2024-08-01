Rajasthan govt to organise investment summit in December

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday said it will host an investment summit in December this year to attract investors in the state.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit will be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a meeting on the issue with Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and other officials on Thursday.

The chief minister also launched the 'Single-point investor interface' of the state government. Through this platform investors can express their intent online and get their proposals approved.

Soon after the launch of this initiative, the Bureau of Investment Promotion, the nodal department for organising 'Rising Rajasthan', received investment proposals worth more than Rs 8,000 crore, a release said.

"The objective of the summit is to attract domestic and foreign companies, international institutions and investors to the state," the release said quoting Sharma.

"The government is taking every possible initiative to ensure a better environment for industrial investment in the state. Under this, the investment summit is being organized which will create ample employment opportunities along with the development of the state," the release said.

Sharma said that the state government will provide all possible help to the investors to give concrete shape to the investments coming to the state through this event.

The chief minister also launched the logo of 'Rising Rajasthan'.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that Rajasthan has immense potential for development and hence it is an ideal state for investors.

"Through the 'Rising Rajasthan' investment summit, we do not want to just sign MoUs but bring real investments to Rajasthan," he said. PTI SDA HVA