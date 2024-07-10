Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 13 cr on programmes at 600 temples in Rajasthan during festivals

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Special programmes will be organised in 600 temples in Rajasthan during occasions such as Diwali, Holi, Shivratri, and Ramnavmi, on which Rs 13 crore will be spent, Finance Minister Diya Kumari said while presenting the state Budget on Wednesday.

"To enable common people to celebrate various festivals like Diwali, Holi, Shivratri and Ramnavami with full joy and devotion, it is proposed to organise special decorations and aarti programmes on these occasions in about 600 temples. Rs 13 crore will be spent on this," she said in her Budget speech.

She said various development works will be carried out in various temples and other religious places to promote religious tourism.

On the lines of development in Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath, she announced development of Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district with an expenditure of Rs 100 crore.

It may be noted that the temple of the famous deity Khatu Shyamji is visited by lakhs from various states every year.

To promote tourism in the state, the finance minister announced a new tourism policy and formation of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.

She proposed Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund and works with Rs 5,000 crore during the tenure of the current state government will be done.

She also announced Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Development Authority, development works with Rs 100 crore under Jaipur Walled City Heritage Development Plan, beautification and development works in Vair (Bharatpur)'s Safed Mahal, Pratap Phulwari and Pratap Nahar, 'Rajasthan Mandapam' in Jaipur for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibition.

The minister also announced an EV-based transport system for Pandupole (religious site) in Sariska and Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore.