Rajasthan govt will host startup conclave, award funding of Rs 10.79 cr

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will host a startup conclave on Friday as part of events marking the completion of two years of the Bhajanlal Sharma administration, according to officials.

At the Innovation Day Startups Conclave, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will award funding worth Rs 10.79 crore to 333 selected startups, officials said on Thursday.

The event, to be held at the Rajasthan International Centre, will feature a startup exhibition showcasing innovative products and services developed by young entrepreneurs across the state.

Successful founders will share their journeys, and the Rajasthan Digifest Hackathon will also be inaugurated. IT and Communication Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore will be present at the programme.

The government said its iStart initiative has played a key role in strengthening the state's startup ecosystem.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister will flag off 50 'Vikas Rath' (development chariots) from the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration. These vehicles will travel across all Assembly constituencies to disseminate information about the government's welfare schemes, policy reforms and development achievements over the past two years through audio-visual displays.

According to officials, the campaign will highlight progress in infrastructure development, social security, education and health reforms, women and youth empowerment, agricultural advancement, industrial growth and good governance. PTI AG MR