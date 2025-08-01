Rajasthan govt working on 3 policies on AI, gaming, data centres

Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is preparing to roll out three major policies focused on artificial intelligence, gaming, and data centres, aiming to position the state as a national hub for creative and digital technologies.

The proposed Rajasthan AI Policy 2025 will focus on ethical and inclusive use of artificial intelligence, with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to support AI startups, and research in partnership with academia and industry, as per an official statement.

The policy aligns with the Centre's India AI mission.

The AVGC-XR Policy will support animation, visual effects, gaming and extended reality industries. The government has announced plans to set up four Atal Innovation Studios with an estimated budget of Rs 1,000 crore to boost entrepreneurship and tech integration in sectors like agriculture.

The government has also unveiled a Data Centre Policy 2025, aimed at building a secure, world-class ecosystem for private data centres. The policy promises infrastructure support and aims to attract significant investments to make Rajasthan a data services destination.

The Bhamashah State Data Centre, billed as India's largest government-run facility, operates with Tier-4 infrastructure and 800 rack capacity in Jaipur and Jodhpur, the statement said.

The centre ensures nearly 100 per cent uptime for digital services used by citizens and businesses.

As per the statement, the state's IT department is also exploring new MoUs with private players to drive investment and job creation in the sector. PTI AG TRB