Rajasthan has great potential for investment, investors to get all possible support: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the state has a great potential for investment and the state government will help investors in every possible way.

Addressing a meeting organized through video conferencing in connection with the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' with senior officers of Rajasthan posted in other states, Sharma said that the state government has been working on the development of electricity, water, transport and infrastructure.

"The state government is giving all possible help to investors including making favourable policies for them," he said.

The chief minister said that Rajasthan is geographically the largest state in the country and there are immense possibilities in various sectors including solar energy, wind energy, tourism, agriculture and automobiles.

"Investment in these sectors will accelerate the development of Rajasthan and take our state to new heights," he said.

He said that through the 'Rising Rajasthan' conference to be held in December this year, the state government wants to make Rajasthan an attractive state for national-international investment.

He said that the objective of this event to be held from 9 to 11 December is to establish Rajasthan as a major place for investment and through this to add new dimensions to the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian Administrative Service officers of Rajasthan cadre also have an important role.

"Their experience, suggestions and contacts can contribute significantly to the progress of the state," he said.