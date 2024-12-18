Rajasthan holds potential to become USD 351 bn economy by 2028-29: PHDCCI

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan holds an immense potential to become a USD 351 billion economy by 2028-29, industry body PHD Research Bureau (PHDCCI) has said in a report.

The report said the state has the potential to surpass the USD 400 billion mark by 2030, driven by continuous infrastructure improvement, a diversified industrial base, enhanced food processing, state-of-the-art tourism infrastructure and a renewed focus on human development.

"Rajasthan, one of India's largest and most diverse states, is experiencing a remarkable economic transformation. As a key player in the nation's economic growth, the state has shown impressive progress in multiple sectors, positioning itself to play a pivotal role in India's economic growth," said the analysis report.

Between 2020-21 and 2023-24, Rajasthan's gross state domestic product (GSDP) has seen an outstanding growth trajectory, increasing from Rs 10.17 lakh crore to Rs 15.28 lakh crore.

"This growth, particularly in the post-COVID era, underscores Rajasthan's resilience and commitment to sustainable economic development," said the report. PTI SDA BAL BAL