Rajasthan Investment Summit: Rs 12.5 lakh cr MoUs signed

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Investment agreements worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been signed during Mumbai and Delhi roadshows in the run-up to the 'Rising Rajasthan' investor summit to be held in Jaipur in December, state's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday.

"Agreements worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore were signed during the roadshow in Mumbai (in August) for investments in sectors including renewable energy, cement, auto components and battery storage...which will generate 7 lakh job opportunities in Rajasthan," Sharma said addressing the Delhi roadshow here.

Asserting that there are innumerable opportunities for investment in Rajasthan, he called upon the industry players to invest in the state, promising investment-friendly policies.

Overall, investment proposals worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore have been completed (Delhi and Mumbai), Sharma said.

"This is just the beginning. We have reached Rs 12.5 lakh crore in the second roadshow and I am hopeful that we will reach much further because of immense opportunities across sectors in Rajasthan ... We invite all to come and invest in Rajasthan," he told reporters here.

The investor meet in Delhi witnessed the signing of investment MoUs across sectors including renewable energy, power transmission, oil and gas, CNG, logistics, cement, agrotech, among others.

MoUS were signed with Tata Power, Indian Oil, Avaada Group, NHPC, Reliance Bio Energy, Torrent Power, Sterlite Power Transmission, Mahindra Susten Private Ltd, THDC India, Oil India, Jindal Renewable Power, Essar Renewables, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Logistics, among others.

Exhorting investors to make investments in Rajasthan, the chief minister further said, "Our government has set an ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan's economy from USD 180 billion to USD 350 billion in the next five years, and we will make it happen." He said that industrial land acquisition and development is simplified and initiatives like the private industrial park scheme and the Land Aggregation & Monetization Policy are being rolled out to create a more conducive environment for business expansion.

Talking about the investor-centric approach, Sharma said that the government's focus is to facilitate and support the businesses with its proactive policies, streamlined processes, reduced compliance burdens, and fostered transparency.

"The focus of the state government is to not merely to sign MoUs for investment intentions, but to realise them into the projects on the ground," Sharma said.

Addressing the gathering, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "I call upon all investors to look towards Rajasthan. By investing in our vibrant state, you will harness our abundant resources and strategic location, creating robust supply chains and collaborative ventures that benefit both, the investors and the state. Rajasthan is a land of limitless potential, fortified by our robust infrastructure and a proactive government eager to partner with you." PTI RSN ANU