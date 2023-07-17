Rajasthan received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax in last five years: Minister

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has received Rs 1,024.4 crore as green tax in the last five years, the state assembly was told on Monday.

Addressing members in the Rajasthan assembly in a written reply, Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Singh Ola said the government received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Satish Poonia, Ola said the figure was available as per the accounts prepared after tallying the numbers with figures received from the Accountant General.

He said there is no official information available regarding the inclusion of Jaipur and Jodhpur in the list of 15 most polluted cities of the world in the report of the World Health Organisation.

He said the one-time tax and surcharge on other taxes and green tax imposed on old and new vehicles are collected under the Rajasthan Transport Infrastructure Development Fund under the Rajasthan Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1951 and surcharge on stamp duty is collected under the Rajasthan Stamp Act. PTI AG TRB MR