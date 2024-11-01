Rajasthan Rising investment summit getting support from country, abroad: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the 'Rajasthan Rising' investment summit to be held in the state capital next month is getting support from the country and abroad.

The chief minister was speaking at a Diwali Sneh Milan function in Sanganer here.

"Rising Rajasthan is going to be held from 9 to 11 December. We are getting support from abroad, Pravasi Rajasthanis and industrialists. Investment is being attracted in the state, and the government is ready to help every person who invests.

"It has been 10 months since our government was formed, the changes that have come during this time have been seen by everyone. Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), and Yamuna Water Agreement were signed to meet the water requirement of the state," Sharma said.

The chief minister also said that due to good rainfall during the monsoon, the dams of the state are also full, and farmers are happy because they are getting good prices for their crops.

"In five years, four lakh government jobs will be given, and this year, one lakh youth will be given government jobs. Youth should prepare because a two-year recruitment calendar has also been released," he added. PTI SDA BAL BAL