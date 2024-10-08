Rajasthan seeks investors' participation from ASEAN

Singapore, Oct 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday said the state is seeking investment from across sectors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

Speaking to reporters after a roadshow on 'Rising Rajasthan', the state's Minister for Industry and Commerce said, "We are appealing to all sectors in ASEAN, wherever and whatever they specialise in to participate in the development in Rajasthan".

He cited Singapore as an example for its expertise in urban development, ports and airlines, among others, saying Rajasthan is open to all types of industries as it has vast space for industrial development and sits next to the Indian capital city.

"We are appealing to all these sectors in the ASEAN region," he said, pointing out that some of these industries have already made inroads into Rajasthan.

There are opportunities for education centres and textile mills from some of the other ASEAN countries as well.

"We are setting up textile parks in Rajasthan," he said.

Elaborating on the scope of developments, he pointed out the large acreage for the solar sector in Rajasthan, which has 320 days of sunshine. He invited investors to join the large-scale solar development in the state.

"Solar response has been good," the minister said.

The original target of setting up 100 GW of RE energy in four years can now be achieved in two years, Rathore said.

The minister also touched on the huge potential of Singapore's participation in the state's petrochemical industry and said he has gained knowledge from the city state's expertise in port for inland port development.

The state's huge oil reserves can be used as feedstock for the petrochemical plant in Rajasthan, he noted.

During his four-day visit to promote "Rising Rajasthan", Rathore met Singapore Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

The minister and his delegation have visited Singapore industries and explored the potential of collaboration related to projects in the mineral resources in the state.

He invited Singapore businesses to the Rising Rajasthan to be held Dec 9-11, 2024, saying that there is a potential for Singapore to become a partner country in the mega event. PTI GS BAL BAL