Rajasthan set to become hub of IT, innovation with its investor-friendly policies, infra: CM

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is making investor-friendly policies with a focus on ease of doing business and enhancing infrastructure to position the state as a major hub of information technology as well as innovation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday.

Policies related to the global capability centre, data centre and artificial intelligence-machine learning (AI-ML) have been introduced to attract technology-led investments, the chief minister said, interacting with a delegation of companies' representatives at his residence here.

The delegation members have been invited to participate in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit-2026. The three-day summit will be held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre from January 4, where over 10,000 participants, 500 investors and 300 exhibitors expected to participate, according to an official statement.

The chief minister urged investors to increase their presence in the state and directed officials to maintain continuous engagement with investors and address their requirements promptly.

"Rajasthan offers immense investment opportunities. Of the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of memoranda of understanding signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, ground-breaking has begun for projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore, reflecting investors' confidence in the state," he said, adding that the state government aims to make Rajasthan a global leader in technology and innovation.

According to the statement, Chief Secretary V Srinivas said that the global capability centre, data centre and AI-ML policies, along with a network of over 7,000 IT startups, are strengthening the state's information technology ecosystem.

Company representatives noted that India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and shared suggestions related to artificial intelligence, medical science, green investments, manufacturing, data, skill development and logistics, it said.

The chief minister also reiterated his government's commitment to women's empowerment and asked officials to link women associated with Rajeevika with startup initiatives, it said. PTI AG HVA