Rajasthan showcases aggressive growth push, invites diaspora investments at Kolkata meet

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday showcased the state's rapid economic transformation and invited members of the Non-Resident Rajasthani community to invest across key sectors under the "Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi" campaign.

Addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas Kolkata roadshow, Sharma said the western state is emerging as a major industrial and economic powerhouse, driven by a series of new policies and overcoming critical infrastructure challenges such as water and power availability, aimed at attracting investors to invest in their home state.

"The state is on a fast growth trajectory, and we want the global Rajasthani community to partner in building a stronger Rajasthan. You should set up at least one plant in your matribhoomi and take advantage of the conducive investment environment. Then compare your profit with other locations," the CM said.

Inviting the diaspora to participate in the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas scheduled in Jaipur on December 10, Sharma said the event would serve as a platform to deepen engagement and celebrate the global achievements of Rajasthanis.

Several Kolkata-based industrialists, including Shashwat Goenka of the R P Sanjiv Goenka Group, Umesh Chowdhary of Titagarh Rail Systems, and H P Budhia of Patton Group, were present at the meet.

Highlighting major milestones, Sharma said the long-awaited HPCL Rajasthan Refinery is set to become operational in December 2025, marking a crucial step in the creation of a "hydrocarbon and petrochemical hub." Alongside, the government is developing the Rajasthan Petro Zone to attract downstream industries.

The chief minister said Rajasthan continues to lead India in renewable energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW, of which around 70 per cent comes from renewable sources. The state has also allocated land for 17 GW of new green energy projects to reinforce its position as the nation's renewable energy leader.

The state was targeting to eliminate power related issues by 2027.

In the textile and apparel segment, Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading hub, hosting over 1,500 operational factories. The new Textile and Apparel Policy 2025 aims to strengthen global competitiveness with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and job creation.

The state government has launched 22 new policies and is preparing several more, including those for semiconductors, space, aero-defence, and global capability centres, to enhance the ease of doing business.

Sharma said projects valued at Rs 7 lakh crore have already been grounded out of the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the December 2024 summit.

Rajasthan remains the country's top producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone, with 85 mineral varieties found across the state, he said.

The government has introduced the Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024 and the M-Sand Policy 2024 to boost exploration and expedite mineral block auctions.

Tourism has been granted industry status, and the minimum investment threshold for land allotment in tourism projects has been reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore.

The government is also developing a "Dharmik-Paryatan Circuit" linking major pilgrimage sites.