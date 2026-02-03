Rajasthan State Gas exploring opportunities in LNG, EV segments

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) State government joint venture Rajasthan State Gas Ltd has started exploring opportunities in liquefied natural gas, electric vehicles and compressed biogas (CBG), officials said on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Mines) and Chairman of Rajasthan State Gas Ltd T Ravikant said the company is expanding its traditional operations as part of the state's push towards green energy.

He said work on the state's first LNG plant at Neemrana is currently underway.

Ravikant, in the meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajasthan State Gas Ltd, said that the company has also started supplying CBG on a pilot basis in Kota.

Emphasising future plans, he said the company is exploring the setting up of LNG stations in Jaipur, Kota and along expressways, and the development of an EV charging network within a 300-400 km radius of Jaipur.

Ravikant said the development of LNG, CBG and EV infrastructure would help ensure easy availability of affordable and clean energy for citizens.

Managing Director Ranveer Singh said once the Neemrana LNG plant becomes operational, it will benefit long-haul vehicles, mining areas and industrial units. Finance Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pal Gautam and GAIL Gas representative Sanjay Singh also offered suggestions during the meeting. PTI AG MR