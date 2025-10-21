Rajasthan to get its first e-bus manufacturing plant in Kotputli-Behror's Ghiloth

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has allotted around 65 acres of land to PMI Electro Mobility Solutions in Ghiloth Industrial Area, Kotputli-Behror district to set up a Rs 1,200 crore electric bus manufacturing plant, which will be the first such facility in the state, according to a statement.

The allotment, made through the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), follows an MoU signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, the Chief Minister's Office said in the statement on Tuesday.

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions will invest about Rs 1,200 crore in the initial phase to establish the plant, which will manufacture e-buses, bus bodies, motors, batteries, wire harnesses, and other spare parts.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who met a delegation from PMI Electro Mobility Solutions at his residence, said the project would give a strong push to industrial development and employment generation in the state.

"This plant will be a major step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India vision," Sharma said. "It will help Rajasthan emerge as a key hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, while creating direct and indirect job opportunities for youth." He added that the state government is committed to promoting green energy and sustainable urban transport, and the upcoming facility will accelerate the growth of the electric mobility sector in Rajasthan. PTI AG MR MR