Rajasthan to get new dimension through upcoming summit: CM

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said the industrial scenario in the state will get a new dimension through the Rising Rajasthan Summit to be held from 9-11 December.

The state government is working hard to fulfil the resolution of the economic progress of the state, the chief minister added.

He also said the government will take a new resolution every day for the next 10 days for the successful organisation of the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

Taking the first resolution today, Sharma said the opening day of the Rising Rajasthan Summit will be completely powered by solar energy.

"Our priority is to promote renewable energy for uninterrupted power supply in the state. Due to the favourable investment policies of the state government, Rajasthan has remained the choice of investors in renewable energy and today Rajasthan ranks first in renewable energy production in India," he noted.

He said that we are working with the goal of making the state self-reliant in energy production by 2027.

On the other hand, the chief minister along with the team of officers visited various areas of the city in a bus and reviewed the preparations for the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

He gave necessary directions to the officers during the visit. Energy Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also accompanied him during the visit. PTI SDA BAL BAL