Rajasthan to host summit for startups on Jan 4-6: CM

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) A global platform where startups and young entrepreneurs from Rajasthan can get funding and mentoring will be held in Jaipur from January 4-6, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting on the preparations of the Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026, Sharma said it is expected to draw over 10,000 participants, including startups, investors, young entrepreneurs, IT professionals, educational institutions and students, besides senior officials from IT and industry departments of several states.

The summit will help position Rajasthan as a major hub for IT and startup development, he said.

Sharma directed officials of the Information Technology and Communication Department to ensure proper arrangements for the event.

The chief minister said more than 1,200 founders, CEOs and investors of global companies, including founders of over 20 unicorn and soonicorn (soon-to-be-unicorn) startups, will take part in the event.

The summit will offer startups opportunities for funding and mentoring, along with sectoral sessions on artificial intelligence and other emerging areas.

Sharma said the state government's policy initiatives over the past two years helped build a new startup and technology ecosystem.

The summit could now facilitate investments of over Rs 200 crore for Rajasthan-based startups. He added that startups identified under the iStart programme would also receive one year of mentoring.

He said a Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference will also be organised during the summit, and the state's Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning (AI-ML) policy will be released on January 6. PTI AG SKY SKY