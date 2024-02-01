Rajasthan to organise investor summit on lines of Vibrant Gujarat

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said an industry summit will be organised on the lines of 'Vibrant Gujarat' to provide adequate investment opportunities to entrepreneurs.

Sharma was addressing the inaugural session of 'India Stonemart' here.

He said that the single window system will now be effectively implemented by the state government to provide all the department-related approvals to the entrepreneurs under one roof.

He called upon entrepreneurs to invest in the state, saying the state government is ready to provide all possible help.

The chief minister said that pink stone and marble from Rajasthan have been used to construct the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is a matter of pride for all of us.

He said that 'India Stonemart' has proved to be a milestone in establishing the stone industry in the state prominently on the world map. The stone of the state is popular not only in the country but also in foreign countries and its supply is being supplied with great success by the entrepreneurs of the state.

Sharma said that from the point of view of environmental protection, it is very important to 'recycle' the waste generated from industries.

The chief minister said that earlier, the state was known for marble and sandstone, but in the last few decades, the granite industry has also developed rapidly.

The stone industry has played an important role in strengthening the economy of the state and 10 lakh people are getting direct and indirect employment from the stone industry, he added.

On the occasion, Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that the department has resolved to achieve record growth in the stone industry in the next five years.

Praising the entrepreneurs, he said that the resolution of 'Make in India' is being realised by artisans only. PTI AG DRR BAL BAL