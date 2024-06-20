Rajasthan will get 4 lakh metric tonnes of coal stuck in Chhattisgarh

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajasthan will get 4 lakh metric tonnes (about 100 racks) of coal stuck in Chhattisgarh with the intervention of the state government.

With this, the coal reserves in the power plants of the state will increase and adequate electricity will be available to the general public, an official statement said on Thursday.

Rajasthan State Electricity Generation Corporation had given a work order for five years to Aryan Coal Beneficiation India Ltd (ACBEL) in Korba, Chhattisgarh to supply coal from SECL's mine for Suratgarh and Chhabra Thermal Power Plants.

But in July, 2022, due to the joint action of the State Tax (GST) Department, Mineral Department, Revenue Department and Environment Department of Chhattisgarh, the washeries of ACBEL were sealed, the statement said.

About 4 lakh metric tonnes of coal of Rajasthan got stuck in the washeries.

Chief Minister Sharma took immediate cognizance of this matter and contacted Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as well as the central government and requested for the release of the coal stuck in the washeries.

Due to the efforts, the Chhattisgarh government took immediate action to get the coal released. Recently, District Collector Korba ordered the release of the said 4 lakh metric tonnes of coal.

According to the statement, this 4 lakh metric tonnes of coal will ensure the supply of about 100 coal racks to Rajasthan, which will help the power plants of the Generation Corporation in increasing the coal reserves. PTI AG DRR