Rajeev Gupta, Sanjay Som join BEML board as directors

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Thursday said Rajeev Kumar Gupta and Sanjay Som have been appointed as directors to its board.

While Gupta has joined the company as Director - Rail & Metro, Som has taken over the charge of Director - Mining & Construction, BEML said in a statement.

Gupta joins the company with over 35 years of experience which includes working in leadership roles at SAIL and BHEL.

His expertise lies in areas like manufacturing, marketing, project execution, communication and international business.

Som's experience includes both public and private sectors. He has played a pivotal role in developing the Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach for Indian Railways.

"We welcome them into the board. Their experience across diverse areas will significantly enhance our capabilities in productivity, innovation and execution," BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy said.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace. PTI ABI ABI SHW