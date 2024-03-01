Rajendra Prasad Goyal assumes additional charge of NHPC CMD

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) State-owned NHPC on Friday said Rajendra Prasad Goyal has assumed the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company with immediate effect.

The hydropower giant has been without a permanent Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) since Abhay Kumar Singh retired on August 31, 2022.

Goyal is the Director of Finance at NHPC.

He will hold the additional charge for six months till the appointment of a full-time incumbent, or until further orders, as per order of the Ministry of Power dated February 26, NHPC said in a regulatory filing.

He took the additional charge from Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi. Vishnoi, who is the CMD of THDC India Ltd, held the additional charge of NHPC CMD from September 1, 2022.

In a separate statement, NHPC said Goyal is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with the capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects. PTI ABI SHW MR SHW