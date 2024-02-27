Rajendra Prasad Goyal to assume additional charge of NHPC's CMD from March 1

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) NHPC's Director (Finance) Rajendra Prasad Goyal will assume the additional charge of CMD of the company from March 1, according to an exchange filing.

The state-owned hydropower giant does not have a full-time Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) since the superannuation of Abhay Kumar Singh on 31.08.2022.

Goyal will hold the additional charge for a period of six months till the appointment of a full-time incumbent, or until further orders, as per order of Ministry of Power dated February 26, NHPC said in the filing.

He will take the additional charge from Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi.

Vishnoi, who is the CMD of THDC India Ltd, has been holding the additional charge of NHPC CMD since September 1, 2022.

NHPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the largest hydropower development organisation in India, with the capabilities to undertake all the activities from conceptualisation to commissioning of hydro projects. PTI ABI DR