Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Rajesh Agrawal on Wednesday assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Commerce, an official statement said.

He has succeeded Sunil Barthwal, who retired on September 30.

Agrawal is an accomplished administrator with three decades of experience in governance, policy-making and implementation across diverse sectors, including skilling, power, fertiliser, agriculture, and MSMEs.

Prior to his current assignment, he was overseeing India's trade negotiations with various countries under free trade agreements.

He was the chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, Indo-Pacific Economic Forum, India-Australia CECA, and review of the ASEAN FTA.

He was also in charge of export promotion for the agriculture and allied sectors.