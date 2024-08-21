Rajesh Nambiar steps down as Cognizant India Chairman; to take over as Nasscom Prez

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Nambiar has stepped down and will take over as Nasscom's President-designate.

Nambiar will succeed Debjani Ghosh upon the completion of her term as Nasscom President in November 2024, The industry body said in a statement.

Nambiar has stepped down as the chairman and managing director of Cognizant, and the company is likely to make an announcement shortly.

"Nambiar is an industry leader having worked and led global teams at TCS, IBM, Ciena and Cognizant. He has been a member of the nasscom Executive Council before being elected as Chairperson in 2023. His leadership and strategic initiatives have been instrumental in positioning India's tech sector as a global leader," Nasscom said.