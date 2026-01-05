Rajesh Power Services bags 65 MW/130 MW battery storage project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Rajesh Power Services on Monday announced securing a battery energy storage project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The project is for the development of a 65 MW/130 MW standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Virpore in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing.

An energy storage system of 65 MW/130 MW means 65 MW of battery energy can provide power backup for two hours, giving a total output of 130 MW.

The project awarded by GUVNL is to be executed in a timeframe of 18 months from the date of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and regulatory approvals, the company said. PTI ABI HVA